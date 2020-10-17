MDH Reports Five More COVID-19 Deaths and 1,682 Confirmed Cases

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported five additional COVID-19 deaths, 1,682 new confirmed cases, and 22 more probable cases on Saturday.

The statewide cumulative totals are now 2,217, 120,818, and 272 respectively.

Locally, Stearns County added 67 confirmed and one probable case, Sherburne County added 27 confirmed cases and two probable cases, and Benton County added 21 confirmed cases and one probable case.

Health officials say over 2,450,000 PCR tests and over 18,800 antigen tests have been run in Minnesota so far.