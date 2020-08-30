MDH Reports 934 New Cases of COVID-19, 2 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 934 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths from Saturday.

The statewide totals are now 75,189 and 1,816 respectively. Locally, Sherburne County saw an increase of 18 cases, Stearns County added 15 cases, and Benton County added five cases.

Health officials say there are currently 315 people hospitalized with 136 of them in the ICU. Both numbers are up two from the day before.

A total of 66,916 people have now recovered from the virus. Over 1,470,000 tests have been run in Minnesota so far.