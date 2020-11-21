MDH Reports 6,265 New COVID-19 Cases, 51 Additional Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 51 additional deaths due to complications of COVID-19 and 6,265 new positive cases Saturday.

The overall statewide cumulative totals are now at 3,201 and 262,952 respectively.

Stearns County reported three more deaths and 203 new cases. Benton County reported one death and 60 new cases. Sherburne County reported 138 new cases.

Health officials say over 3,712, 000 tests have been completed in Minnesota.