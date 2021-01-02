MDH Reports 54 More COVID-19 Deaths and 2,543 New Cases

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 54 additional deaths due to complications of COVID-19 and 2,543 new positive cases Saturday.

Health officials did not report any numbers Friday due to the New Year's Day holiday.

Minnesota's cumulative totals are now at 5,377 and 417,832 respectively.

Benton County reported two more deaths and 30 new cases. Stearns County reported one death and 75 cases. Sherburne County reported 62 cases.

Over 5.6 million tests have now been completed statewide.