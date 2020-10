ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 14 more fatalities due to complications from COVID-19 and 1,434 new confirmed cases Saturday.

The statewide cumulative totals are now at 2,073 and 102,787 respectively.

Locally, Stearns County added 55 cases, Benton County added 13, and Sherburne County added 12.

Health officials say over 2,116,000 tests have been run in Minnesota so far.