MDH Reports 10 More COVID-19 Deaths, 142 New Cases

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says ten more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state up to 121.

The MDH says an additional 142 cases have been confirmed, with that total now at 2,213.

The department says 1,118 people have recovered from the illness. Currently, there are 239 people in the hospital and 111 in the ICU. Over 44,000 tests have been run in Minnesota so far.

Local Counties:

Wright County: 23 cases, 1 death

Stearns County: 16 cases, 0 deaths

Sherburne County: 12 cases, 0 deaths

Benton County: 4 cases, 0 deaths