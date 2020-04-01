MDH Reporting 60 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 60 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths.

There have been 689 total confirmed cases in Minnesota with 342 of them no longer needing to be in isolation. The state has completed just over 21,000 tests so far.

Of the positive cases, 122 required hospitalization, with 54 still in the hospital, and 27 in intensive care.

A total of 17 people have died from complications due to COVID-19. All five of the deaths on Tuesday were people over 70 years old, and two of them were in long term care facilities.

The median age for all cases is 47 years old, the median age for the hospitalized cases is 64, and the median age for the people who have died is 84.

Thirty percent of the confirmed cases got the coronavirus through community transmission, 21 percent were exposed from another known confirmed case, and 20 percent traveled to another state.

Locally Sherburne County had eight confirmed cases, Wright County has six, Stearns County has five, and Benton County has one.