MDH Adds More Schools to COVID Outbreak List
ST. PAUL -- The number of schools the Minnesota Department of Health says has an outbreak of COVID-19 cases continues to grow.
School buildings listed below reported 5 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff who were in the building while infectious during a two-week reporting period.
Schools in Benton County on the list include:
|Mississippi Heights Elementary, Sauk Rapids
|Pleasant View Elementary, Sauk Rapids
|Rice Elementary, Rice
|Riverview Intermediate School, Sartell
|Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School, Sauk Rapids
|Sauk Rapids-Rice Senior High, Sauk Rapids
Schools in Sherburne County on the list this week include:
|Becker Intermediate Elementary, Becker
|Becker Middle, Becker
|Becker Primary, Becker
|Becker Senior High, Becker
|Elk River Senior High, Elk River
|Salk Middle School, Elk River
|Spectrum High School, Elk River
|Westwood Elementary, Zimmerman
|Zimmerman High School, Zimmerman
|Zimmerman Middle, Zimmerman
Schools in Stearns County on the list this week include:
|School buildings listed may not have ongoing transmission.
School buildings that have not reported a new case for 28 days will be removed. If 5 or more cases are reported in a school building in a subsequent 2-week period, they will once again be listed.