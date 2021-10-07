MDH Adds More Schools to COVID Outbreak List

Photo by MChe Lee on Unsplash

ST. PAUL -- The number of schools the Minnesota Department of Health says has an outbreak of COVID-19 cases continues to grow.

School buildings listed below reported 5 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff who were in the building while infectious during a two-week reporting period.

Schools in Benton County on the list include:

BentonMississippi Heights Elementary, Sauk Rapids
BentonPleasant View Elementary, Sauk Rapids
BentonRice Elementary, Rice
BentonRiverview Intermediate School, Sartell
BentonSauk Rapids-Rice Middle School, Sauk Rapids
BentonSauk Rapids-Rice Senior High, Sauk Rapids

Schools in Sherburne County on the list this week include:

SherburneBecker Intermediate Elementary, Becker
SherburneBecker Middle, Becker
SherburneBecker Primary, Becker
SherburneBecker Senior High, Becker
SherburneElk River Senior High, Elk River
SherburneSalk Middle School, Elk River
SherburneSpectrum High School, Elk River
SherburneWestwood Elementary, Zimmerman
SherburneZimmerman High School, Zimmerman
SherburneZimmerman Middle, Zimmerman

Schools in Stearns County on the list this week include:

StearnsAvon Elementary, Avon
StearnsCathedral - John XXIII, Saint Cloud
StearnsEden Valley Elementary, Eden Valley
StearnsHoly Family, Sauk Centre
StearnsKennedy Community School, Saint Joseph
StearnsMelrose Elementary, Melrose
StearnsMelrose Secondary, Melrose
StearnsOak Hill Community Elementary, Saint Cloud
StearnsPine Meadow Primary School, Sartell
StearnsPrince of Peace Lutheran School, Saint Cloud
StearnsRocori Senior High, Cold Spring
StearnsSartell Middle, Sartell
StearnsSartell Senior High, Sartell
StearnsSauk Centre Elementary, Sauk Centre
StearnsSauk Centre Middle, Sauk Centre
StearnsSauk Centre Secondary, Sauk Centre
StearnsSt. Katharine Drexel, Saint Cloud
StearnsTechnical Senior High, Saint Cloud
School buildings listed may not have ongoing transmission.

School buildings that have not reported a new case for 28 days will be removed. If 5 or more cases are reported in a school building in a subsequent 2-week period, they will once again be listed.

