MDH Adds More Schools to COVID Outbreak List

ST. PAUL -- The number of schools the Minnesota Department of Health says has an outbreak of COVID-19 cases continues to grow.

School buildings listed below reported 5 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff who were in the building while infectious during a two-week reporting period.

Schools in Benton County on the list include:

Benton Mississippi Heights Elementary, Sauk Rapids Benton Pleasant View Elementary, Sauk Rapids Benton Rice Elementary, Rice Benton Riverview Intermediate School, Sartell Benton Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School, Sauk Rapids Benton Sauk Rapids-Rice Senior High, Sauk Rapids

Schools in Sherburne County on the list this week include:

Sherburne Becker Intermediate Elementary, Becker Sherburne Becker Middle, Becker Sherburne Becker Primary, Becker Sherburne Becker Senior High, Becker Sherburne Elk River Senior High, Elk River Sherburne Salk Middle School, Elk River Sherburne Spectrum High School, Elk River Sherburne Westwood Elementary, Zimmerman Sherburne Zimmerman High School, Zimmerman Sherburne Zimmerman Middle, Zimmerman

Schools in Stearns County on the list this week include: