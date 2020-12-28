Masks from My Mom for the Holidays Bring Us Cheer

MAKING GREAT MEMORIES FOR CHRISTMAS 2020

Masks might not be everyone's favorite choice this year; however, there are ways to take situations that aren't the most pleasant, and trying to do the best you can. My Mom took my boys personalities, things they love, and provided each of them with a cute mask for the holidays that show their personalities.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Drew, center has had that Jack Sparrow hat for years, so it was only fitting that he get the face mask to match. Tanner (left) and Mason (right) are in their Star Wars masks, as all three boys LOVE Star Wars. I'm not even sure how that happened. I was never a huge Star Wars fan, but Drew was always taken with the movies so Tanner and Mason had no choice but to follow suit. Tanner's Yoda face and Mason's Chewy costume and real hair make this photo one to cherish for years to come.

OTHER SPECIAL MOMENTS THIS CHRISTMAS 2020

Photo by Kelly Cordes

This re-creation of my kids Christmas photo from years gone by has to be my favorite in a long time. Drew's sweet girlfriend Hannah had the idea, and the boys said it took them forever to get the photo just right. They had to move furniture around, study the photo time and time again, and finally got it just right.

This year may not be everyone's favorite; but the special time I spent with my boys this year for Christmas will be one to remember.