Maple Syrup Tours Kick Off Sunday in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH – If you’ve ever been curious about how maple syrup is made, here’s your chance to find out.

Wildwood Ranch Maple Syrup, a 40-year-old syrup-making operation located in Wildwood County Park, will offer hour-long tours for small groups during March and April.

Tours begin at the Sugar Shack, located at 29709 Kipper Road in St. Joseph, and include a short walk to the maple forest to see both traditional and modern ways of collecting maple sap with buckets and vacuum pipelines.

Tour guides will demonstrate how processing equipment like reverse osmosis machines and evaporators are used to convert sap from the trees into syrup.

Tours will be held on Sundays, March 14, 21, 28 and April 11 at 1:00, 2:00, and 3:00 p.m. There is a limit of two households per tour.

Registration is required and can be done via Stearns County Parks Department website.

Masks are required and mud-appropriate footwear is recommended.