Many Minnesotans Still Use Cash For These 6 Things

Cash. It almost seems like it's getting to be a thing of the past. There are venues that are going cashless. Whether it's a music venue, some stores or restaurants, or sporting events. It seems that using cash is going away

But, there are some things that we will still use cash for. One thing that I notice myself when using cash is that I see it disappearing. For instance, I use a debit or credit card, I don't thing about the actual cash leaving my bank account. Obviously it does, but it's easier to keep things in check if I can physically see it disappearing. I think it's probably easier to stay on a budget if you use cash.

Get our free mobile app

That's the first thing:

CLOTHING

Helps you stay on a budget when shopping You can physically see the money leaving your wallet. Helps to keep you on track/budget.

PERSONAL GROOMING

Haircuts, manicures/pedicures, facials, spa, etc. There are places that will ask you to pay in cash because they can avoid the surcharge that they get from running debit/credit cards.

GAS

Same reason as above. Some gas stations will give a discount if you pay in cash. Although, there are other gas stations that require you to pay at the pump or pre-pay. But if you pre-pay you can use cash.

TIPS

Sometimes it's nice to use cash for a tip instead of adding it to your credit card or debit card payment. Plus, it's nice for the server to receive a tip in that way as well.

ENTERTAINMENT

Movies, drinks at a bar, restaurants. Again, it's easier to keep track of what you are spending. For instance, instead of running a tab at a bar and suddenly you are saddled with a giant bill you didn't realize you were racking up.

GROCERIES

Some people would rather use cash at a grocery store instead of putting it on a debit/credit card. I believe it is for the same reason. Keep yourself on a budget. It's better than loading a bunch of stuff into your cart that aren't necessary and then just putting it on a card. You see the cash, you only have X amount and that's all you can spend. Budget.

I'm guessing at some point cash will become completely obsolete. As crazy as that may sound. I still put extra change in a jar and cash it in for a trip or weekend getaway for extra money. And recently finding a place where they will take the change has become more difficult than it used to be. There are machines where you can dump in your change and have it counted and disbursed in paper money, but there will be a percentage taken to do that... usually.

Times are changing.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.