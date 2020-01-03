Man Gets 60 Years for 2016 Double-Murder in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A 20-year-old man who killed a man and an infant in Minneapolis in 2016 has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Jquan McInnis was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and received his sentence Thursday. He was 17 at the time of the crimes but was charged as an adult.

Prosecutors say McInnis killed Gustav Christianson II and 7-month Jayden Redden because he believed Christianson had stolen from him. Prosecutors say McInnis shot five times into the car Christianson was sitting in, killing him. Before leaving, police say he fired again and struck Redden.

McInnis later said he didn't know a baby was in the car.