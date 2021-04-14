Making Magic in the Kitchen: Local Chefs Delightful Creations

I recently stopped by one of my favorite restaurants in St. Cloud, to try some of their new breakfast items. What I had was so delicious, I asked if the chef's would mind if I took their picture and talked about their delicious food.

FOOD ART AT ITS FINEST

Meet Terry Roberts and Alisha Hight; two of the highly creative staff that work in the magical kitchen at Jule's Bistro in downtown St. Cloud.

ONE OF THE BEST FLAVORFESTS EVER

This beautiful piece of food art is called Shakshuka. Just look at it! It was probably the most beautiful presentation of food that has ever been placed in front of me. I don't know if it was my attitude that day, or if everything just felt right; I was laughing and joking with our awesome waitress, I was with good company, and then; THIS!

It was a veggie compote of sorts, topped with three eggs, I think maybe some feta cheese and cilantro or parsley; I'm not sure. On the side, was this amazing salad, that head chef Ryan created a tasty orange citrus dressing, served with cucumbers, and sun dried tomatoes.

I couldn't even eat a 1/4 of it and I was full. For me, it was also incredibly nutritious and everything on the plate is what I've working on eating. I had not only breakfast, but a good portion for lunch and dinner too.

TRYING MY OWN VERSION AT HOME

I loved it SO much, that I tried to recreate it at home.

Okay. So it didn't taste anything like what Alisha, Terry and Ryan created, but it did give me some ideas for new flavors in my own kitchen. Thanks for the inspiration. If you want to try it, just visit Jule's Bistro, and see for yourself.