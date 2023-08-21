Love Retro? This Minnesota Grocery Store Went Viral for it’s 1990’s Look!

I love retro. So much so that I recently bought a Nintendo Mini game console that is preloaded with tons of my favorite retro games like 'Legend of Zelda' and 'Super Mario Brothers'.

If you love all things retro too, then I'd be willing to bet you'd probably love to shop in this Minnesota Grocery store. A tourist was traveling through Sleepy Eye, Minnesota when he happened into this store and couldn't get over the retro look.

He was so enamored that he took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted pictures of it. Sleepy Eye is a town of just over 3,000 people. The store itself is independently owned and called 'Shutz Family Foods'.

X (FORMERLY TWITTER) USER COMMENTS:

LeAnn commented:

Store just got new flooring in the last year, new checkouts, always clean, well run and decent prices for a small town. Still has a drive up, never had carts outside until last year!

Tom commented:

Little Store on the Prarie

Aaron commented:

I am the Store Manager, Thank You for shopping at Schutz Family Food! We appreciate all the wonderful comments!

The Owner also reached out to Bring Me The News to clarify the Retro look confirming that the decor is indeed circa 1992, being pretty much the same as when they bought the store in 1995 — except for a few modern upgrades, including a new cooler, a new front-end system and self-checkouts.

