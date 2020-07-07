Lois Riess Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering Her Husband

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - Lois Riess remains in the Steele County jail following her first court hearing in Dodge County in connection with the murder of her husband in 2018.

The former Blooming Prairie woman today entered not guilty pleas to first and second-degree murder charges stemming from the shooting death of David Riess at the couple's rural Blooming Prairie home. Her next court appearance has yet to be scheduled.

Riess has already been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Florida woman that occurred after she fled Minnesota following her husband's death. In the Florida case, Riess pleaded guilty last December to first-degree murder and several other charges through an agreement that resulted in Florida prosecutors dropping their request for the death penalty.

It was alleged Riess shot and killed Pamela Hutchinson so she could steal the victim's identity and continued to elude authorities seeking to arrest her for the murder of her husband in Minnesota. She was eventually apprehended in Texas.

