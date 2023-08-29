Local ‘Sticky Fingers Sweets’ Wins Blue Ribbon at Minnesota State Fair!

AND THE WINNER IS...

Sticky Fingers Sweets, a local shop serving the areas of Otsego, Elk River, Zimmerman, Princeton, Ramsey, and Maple Grove, are getting noticed, and in a good way. They've had some amazing entries into this year's Minnesota State Fair, and come home with a blue ribbon for their handcrafted cake, "Pierre, The Pantsless Voyageur," who lives at the Earthwood Inn in Two Harbors. Every little piece on this cake is edible, and it's the attention to detail that helped Sticky Fingers Sweets bring home a Blue Ribbon from the 2023 Minnesota State Fair.

How did Sticky Fingers Sweets come up with their design? According to their Facebook post, this is how Pierre came to be:

The theme was roadside attraction, and we spent forever deciding which attraction we wanted to do. We settled on Pierre the Pantsless Voyageur, who lives at the Earthwood Inn in Two Harbors. As kids, we took a trip to the North Shore every year and wanted to pay homage to some of our favorite memories. Alongside the cake, we have Polaroids of some of our favorite places, including downtown Duluth, Grand Marais, and Lutsen. We spent a long time making sure every detail on this cake was perfect, and I couldn't be more proud of how it turned out! Every single component on the cake is 100% edible.

Entering their Unique cake wasn't the only creative idea that Sticky Fingers Sweets entered into the competition. Just take a look at the cookies they created below. According to the FB post:

Our decorated cookie entry for the MN State Fair this year. This year's theme was shoes. We unfortunately didn't place this year, but we needed to give these cookies a moment to shine (literally). Once we had our idea, I knew it wouldn't be a Sticky Fingers design if it wasn't a little extra! I made a custom template to create shoe boxes for each pair. My goal was to make them as accurate as possible, even down to the scanable tag on each box! Eva and I spent about 8 hours on these 4 cookies alone. I spent hours painting gold on these with a micro paint brush, while Eva added hundreds of miniature stitches. Even though I'm bummed we didn't place, I'm so proud of the work that we do! Congratulations to all of the winners in this division. We're coming for that Blue Ribbon next year!!

Looking for your own Sticky Fingers Sweets creation? You can contact them at 763.443.2201 or by emailing them at stickyfingerssweets2018@gmail.com.

