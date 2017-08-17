Local Libraries Hosting Eclipse Viewing Events
UNDATED - If you're wondering where you can go to watch the eclipse on Monday a few of our area libraries are offering some events.
The Great River Regional Library is hosting events - safety glasses and all - in Cold Spring, Staples and Monticello. Each location's event starts at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Cold Spring - 320-685-8281
Staples - 218-894-1401
Monticello - 763-295-2322
You are asked to call the specific library ahead and RSVP.
The library says they do not have any glasses that you can pick-up and take home with you.