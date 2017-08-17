Local Libraries Hosting Eclipse Viewing Events

UNDATED - If you're wondering where you can go to watch the eclipse on Monday a few of our area libraries are offering some events.

The Great River Regional Library is hosting events - safety glasses and all - in Cold Spring, Staples and Monticello. Each location's event starts at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Cold Spring - 320-685-8281

Staples - 218-894-1401

Monticello - 763-295-2322

You are asked to call the specific library ahead and RSVP.