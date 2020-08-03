Library Card Design Contest Going on Now: Submit Your Entries

SUBMIT YOUR ENTRIES NOW

Do you love to draw? How would you like your artwork to be featured on the next Great River Regional Library card? How cool would that be? Fill out your submission form by clicking here.

There will be three winners in the contest:

Youth ages 0-12

Teen ages 13-19

Adult ages 20 and up

Anyone living in the six county area served by The Great River Regional Library system may participate in this art contest.

Only one submission per person is allowed.

The winner will be selected by GRRL staff. The Artwork will be judged based on creativity, design, and how well the message of "Explore...Learn...Connect..." is communicated. The winners will be notified by phone.

Winning designs will be posted on the library website www.griver.org and on the libraries social media.

WHO CAN PARTICIPATE

Anyone who lives in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright Counties may participate in this art contest. One winner in each category will be selected.

HOW TO ENTER

When you complete your entry form, please save your design and turn it in to any of the 32 Great River Regional Library locations, or mail to:

Great River

Regional Library

Attn: Library Card Contest

1300 West St. Germain Street

St. Cloud, MN 5630

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For questions, please contact Julie Bouchie at julieb@grrl.lib.mn.us.