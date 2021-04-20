Let’s Celebrate Pineapple Upside Down Cake Day

IT'S A GREAT DAY TO MAKE A CAKE

It's National Pineapple Upside Down Cake Day! If ever there was a holiday that needed to be celebrated, it's today. While others are celebrating 420 day, Lima bean day, cheddar fries day, National look a like day , National Chinese day and Patriot's Day, you and I will be at home...digging out our Grandma's favorite Pineapple Upside Down Cake recipe, and having it for supper.

Let's make this cake Minnesota style by using our Crockpot. Are you in? Here we go.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 melted butter

1 20 ounce can of drained pineapple slices in juice (Save the juice for later).

Drained maraschino cherries

1 box of Betty Crocker Yellow Cake Mix. The Super Moist Cake Mix

Vegetable oil

2 eggs

DIRECTIONS

Spray the bottom and sides of your crockpot with a nonstick cooking spray.

In a bowl, mix together the melted butter and brown sugar.

Spread the brown sugar mixture into the bottom of the crockpot.

Place pineapple rings over entire mixture one layer deep, and then put a cherry in the center of each ring.

Mix cake batter according to directions on box, with veggie oil and eggs but replace water with the pineapple juice. (If you need to add water to equal one cup, add water).

Pour the batter over the pineapples in the crockpot, cover and cook on high for 2 1/2 to 3 hours, checking every so often to make sure its' done by inserting a toothpick until it comes out clean.

Once the cake is cooked, turn off the crockpot, and remove the cover. Remove the ceramic base from your crockpot, and place the crockpot on a cooling rack.

To turn over your cake, Take a heatproof plate and when it's cooled enough, flip over the crockpot carefully to reveal your beautiful cake.