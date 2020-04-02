Kids Face Challenges With Covid-19 Stay at Home [PODCAST]

During this Covid-19 pandemic kids are spending more time at home and more time away from their friends at school. I was joined today by Dr. Gary Wallinga from CentreCare. He is a child and adolescent psychologist. Dr. Wallinga says it is important to make sure kids don't get depressed and act out during what is a difficult time and for some kids this could be difficult to understand. Listen to my conversation with Dr. Wallinga below.

Dr. Wallinga says this additional time together for families can be a good thing but it is important for parents to get a break from the kids on occasion. He says kids need structure from parents and are more likely to thrive when they know what their expectations are.

