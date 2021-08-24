LET'S RETHINK WHAT INCENTIVE MEANS

For those people on the fence about getting vaccinated, many places in our state have provided more 'fun' ways for us to get it done. The Minnesota State Fair says they are not mandating masks, but encouraging them. They are also providing a space for you to get vaccinated at the fair.

Get our free mobile app

Some of our sports teams are welcoming you to their games and providing locations to get vaccinated.

So what would be "THE THING" that would trip your trigger to get a vaccine? Realistically? Originally, I made this list of things that would last a year, but that's just not possible. However, I think the following list WOULD be possible.

KELLY'S VACCINATION INCENTIVE PROGRAM

Your list may not look like mine, but these would be pretty hard for me to turn down.

ONE FREE MONTH OF PROFESSIONAL CLEANING SERVICE: We will wash your dishes, do your laundry, vacuum, dust, and take out the garbage for one full month after you get your vaccine.

We will wash your dishes, do your laundry, vacuum, dust, and take out the garbage for one full month after you get your vaccine. WE'LL MAKE YOUR CAR PAYMENT: Have a car payment? No worries. We'll cover it for you for the month you get your vaccine.

Have a car payment? No worries. We'll cover it for you for the month you get your vaccine. ONE FREE MONTH OF DIAPERS FOR YOUR CHILDREN : Now my kids are grown, but when I was a working Mom with three babies, I would have done anything to get someone to help me buy some diapers.

: Now my kids are grown, but when I was a working Mom with three babies, I would have done anything to get someone to help me buy some diapers. WE'LL MAKE YOUR RENT OR MORTGAGE PAYMENT: How nice would it be to save that paycheck and get a little bit ahead.

How nice would it be to save that paycheck and get a little bit ahead. FREE PHONE: A free new Iphone? Yes please.

A free new Iphone? Yes please. A NEW GAMING SYSTEM: It's not for me, but I think my boys would totally give in for this.

It's not for me, but I think my boys would totally give in for this. ONE FREE MONTH OF FOOD FROM YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT. This could be dangerous.

READ MORE: 50 resources to help you educate your kids at home

READ MORE: 6 ways the whole family can play together at home

How can I stay safe while grocery shopping? And answers to 24 other coronavirus questions