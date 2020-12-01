Kelly’s Creamy Cauliflower Soup in Under 30 Minutes

This is one of the easiest and most delicious Cauliflower Soup recipes I've ever made. Surprisingly the zucchini gives it just the right texture! That totally came out of left field for me.

This recipe makes four bowls and is only 200 calories per serving. The other upside? It takes about 30 minutes start to finish!

Photo by Kelly Cordes

INGREDIENTS

Here is a list of what you'll need:

1 Tablespoon of olive oil

1 1/2 cups halved and sliced onions

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

4 cups of broth, or 2 cups of broth and 2 cups of water to cut down on sodium

4 cups of chopped cauliflower

2 cups of chopped zucchini

1/2 tsp salt, or season to taste with garlic powder, black pepper and salt

Photo by Kelly Cordes

TO PREPARE

Heat oil in a frying pan and add chopped onions over medium heat. Cover and cook for 4 minutes while you're preparing the rest. Take a pot and add broth, chopped cauliflower, seasonings, and zucchini, and bring to a boil. Stir occasionally. Add onions. Continue to boil until veggies are tender. Puree the soup in a blender and return to pot. Add whipping cream and stir. Heat and eat.

OTHER OPTIONS

This soup can be garnished with some of the chopped zucchini, for a beautiful presentation. Or, if you have scalloped onions, chop some and decorate with chopped scallions and some parmesan cheese.

My favorite way to eat this soup is with a delicious turkey sandwich the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas, or anytime you have turkey leftovers. I originally had planned on making cauliflower mashed potatoes for myself for Thanksgiving, but I remembered how much I love a warm comforting cauliflower soup, and decided to make this recipe instead. You can also use this soup as an alternative to traditional gravy. Who Knew!

Enjoy!