Keeping Minnesota Families Safe Starts With Being Prepared

The weather has been so much focus for everyone the last several days and staying warm is a top priority. And I’m not just talking about when you go outside, in your home as well keeping your family warm is a must.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is reminding people about the dangers of fires at home and how important it is to have working smoke alarms. If you have working smoking alarms, you have about 3 minutes from the time they go off to get out of your home.

Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media loading...

You are urged to place smoke alarms outside every sleeping area and inside every bedroom on each level of your home including your basement. The smoke alarms should be placed on the ceiling or no more than 12 inches from it.

You should also have CO Detectors, or Carbon Monoxide Detectors in your home as well. These should be in each sleeping room or within ten feet of each sleeping room for the most optimal results.

This method gives you the best chance to get out of your home if a fire breaks out.

The placement of smoke alarms isn’t the only suggestions that the Minnesota Department of Safety recommends you have in place. You should have a detailed, outlined plan of how to exit your home and go over this plan with your family.

And like what we all did when we were in school with fire drills, practice what your family should do in the event the plan needs to be executed.

attachment-Fire Alarm loading...

You may also want to have a fire extinguisher in your home in case a fire breaks out that you could put out if you’re armed properly.

Photo Credit: Amazon.com Photo Credit: Amazon.com loading...

For many people who live in apartment or townhouse style buildings where you share living space with other people, the plans outlined above are a must. You should check with your building management or maintenance about if they check the smoke detectors or if that is your responsibility.

You may even find sprinkler systems and additional alarms in place for your safety. And if you don’t, when it’s time to look for another place to live, these are important features to ask about.

Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media loading...

The more knowledge you and your family can have, the better the odds a devasting event like a fire will not involve injury or the loss of life.

If you have questions about any of this, contact your local fire department.

Minnesota's Most Unique Places To Stay The Night

Minnesota's Ten Tallest Buildings



