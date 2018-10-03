Karl’s TV, Audio & Appliance Opens in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A business that's never lost its hometown feel has moved into the Granite City.

Karl's TV, Audio & Appliances is now in the former Benusa location in St. Cloud at 2525 County Road 74.

With 27 locations nationwide, Karl's set out to make St.Cloud the home of their 28th store. Owner, Elmer Karl says buying the Benusa location was a win, win for both companies.

"We've been friends with Benusa's and we had the chance to grow the company. We're an employee-owned company, which makes it a little easier for us to expand and gives us a little better buying power with more stores."

Jeff Seifert is the St. Cloud store manager. He says what makes Karl's unique is their product packages.

"We specialize in packaging products. So if you're looking to remodel your kitchen or building a new home. Our four-piece package prices are red hot, they are very competitive in the area, in fact, they probably can't be beat. We do work with a number of local builders."

High-efficiency washers and dryers sold as a pair seem to be the most sought after in the fall.

The St. Cloud location is open Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Karl's started back in 1956. It has locations throughout the midwest.