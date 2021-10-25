Jupiter Moon’s Pumpkin Spice Waffle Cones Are BAAACK

I'm not really sure what it is about the cold weather that makes a Minnesotan crave ice cream but it's a real phenomenon--really, it is! Forget pumpkin spice lattes this time of year, I'm all about the pumpkin spice ice creams.

Now that the leaves have changed color and pumpkin spice is all the rage, Jupiter Moon Ice Cream in St. Joseph has the perfect treat for you!

The ice cream shop has decided to bring back their pumpkin spice waffle cones due to popular demand. But, they're only available for a limited time.

Seriously, flavored cones?! Yes, please! And, if you plan to head to the ice cream shop to try their seasonal cone, they suggest you pair it with a few scoops of their ginger snap spark ice cream. It's orange, it's festive and it's probably really delicious if you're into pumpkin spice!

They've got a photo of the pairing on their official Facebook page and it looks like pumpkin pie paradise.

So, what are you waiting for? Jupiter Moon Ice Cream is an artisan ice cream shop near College of St. Benedict. They've got a variety of ice cream flavors and non-dairy and vegan options.

They're located at 15 E Minnesota Street, Suite 108 in St. Joseph.

