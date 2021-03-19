Judge OKs Some Evidence From 2019 Arrest in Chauvin’s Trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd says he'll allow the jury to hear some evidence about a prior arrest in which Floyd was found with drugs.

Judge Peter Cahill partially granted a defense motion Friday to allow evidence of Floyd's arrest in May 2019.

A lawyer for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd's neck, argued that he should be allowed to bring up the arrest because new evidence from police searches makes it relevant to the current case.

Judge Cahill also has denied a defense request to delay or move the trial after a $27 million settlement for Floyd's family raised concern about a tainted jury.

Jury selection was halfway complete last week in former officer Derek Chauvin's trial when the city of Minneapolis unanimously approved the payout to settle a civil lawsuit over Floyd's death.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, called the timing of the settlement deeply disturbing and unfair, and said it jeopardized Chauvin's chance for a fair trial.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill had called the timing ``unfortunate'' but declined to delay the trial.