The St. John's University basketball team beat Bethel 82-49 Thursday night in Collegeville. The win improves the Johnnies to 22-4 on the season, and runs their current winning streak to seven games.

Jubie Alade and Lucas Walford each scored 14 points to lead five Johnnies in double figures. Walford also led SJU with 15 rebounds.

The Johnnies will host Augsburg Saturday night with the MIAC championship on the line. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in Collegeville.