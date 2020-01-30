Johnnies Push Past Gustavus Wednesday

The St. John's University basketball team used a strong second half to pull away for a 68-59 win over Gustavus Adolphus Wednesday night in Collegeville. The Johnnies, who have won 18 straight games, are now 18-1 overall this season and 14-0 in the MIAC.

SJU shot 65 percent from the field in the second half after finishing the first half ahead by just three points. Jubie Alade led the Johnnies with 19 points, while Lucas Walford added 14 in the win.

SJU will host Hamline Saturday at 1 p.m. in Collegeville.