The St. John's University basketball team snapped a two-game skid with a 89-58 win over St. Mary's Wednesday night in Collegeville. SJU is now 14-3 overall and 10-2 in the MIAC.

Lucas Walford led the Johnnies with 15 points on 4-4 shooting in just 15 minutes of action, while Jubie Alade added 14 points and David Stokman scored 11.

The Johnnies will play at Hamline Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. in St. Paul.