It’s Time To Battle For Pokémon Fans At This Minnesota Event

Over the course of time, there have been so many “fads” that have come and gone it’s hard to keep up with all of them.

When I was a teenager, the Cabbage Patch Kids came out and I remember them being all the rage. There’s still a sect of people who collect these and some of them are very valuable.

There have been some though that have lasted much longer.

One popular creation that has lasted much longer than most others is Pokémon. Since the beginning, in 1996, it started as video games that quickly became popular and spread to other forms of entertainment, including trading cards.

Photo Courtesy: Amazon.com Photo Courtesy: Amazon.com loading...

Over the years, the kids who played the games and collected the early cards are now parents. And their kids are likely very active in the collecting of the cards as well. There’s an event coming up next Saturday for kids to trade cards with one another, make new contacts, and learn about the phenomenon.

This event is being hosted at "Real Sportscards" in Champlin Minnesota on Friday the 26th starting at 7pm. This event is open to kids of all ages and families are encouraged to attend.

In addition to the trading, and meeting, there will be Nintendo Switch action and other “battles” which apparently Pokémon fans will understand that term better than those of us who don’t collect.

Photo Courtesy: amazon.com Photo Courtesy: amazon.com loading...

In all the excitement of the of the event, those who attend will likely get hungry and thirsty, there will be free refreshments including snacks, water and soft drinks.

This is an event that Pokémon enthusiasts won’t want to miss.