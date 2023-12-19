IT’S BAAAACK! Griswold Car Sited Again

I was out at Rocori High School today and spotted the Griswold look alike car from Christmas Vacation. Dave O. reported on the car sighting at Burger Time back on December 8th.

Get our free mobile app

So my question is, are they just driving around with this tree on their car?

Which then leads to more inquiries like:

What does that do to their gas mileage?

How long did it take to strap it to the roof?

Where did they go to find this mammoth tree?

Does it ever come off and then they have to reattach?

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

From a pop culture standpoint, this is awesome! What a great way to celebrate the season and bring smiles to people's faces. I will be honest, I have never seen Christmas Vacation in its entirety but my sister loves it. She cracks up if you just mention the scene with the squirrel jumping out of the tree. Do you think a squirrel is hiding in this one, ready to pounce?

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Everyone has their favorite holiday movies. I love the old Rankin Bass stop-action animation specials like Rudolph, and what could be my all-time favorite, The Year Without A Santa Claus. I can sing both the Mizer Brothers' songs by heart.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Kudos to the Griswold car, hopefully, many sightings are yet to come in the next week or two.

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked

LOOK: 15 Unconventional Christmas Albums From the Past 50 Years