Is My Kid Too Young To (Really) Mow The Lawn?! [OPINION]

Is My Kid Too Young To (Really) Mow The Lawn?! [OPINION]

Dave Overlund

I am the father of one very hands-on, four-year-old kid. He likes to help out in the kitchen, with the laundry, building things, driving the car... pretty much everything. Yes, I know this won't last forever!

After two years of believing his green Fisher Price lawnmower was 'real,' this summer he caught on to the fact that the grass never seems to get shorter when he drives over it. He said he was ready to mow the lawn with the real thing.

Get our free mobile app

I had let him try mowing a strip of the backyard here and there in the past, but this year I said 'what the heck' and gave him free reign over the backyard (with total and complete supervision of course).

We go around the yard to pick up toys and look for debris, then I start the push mower and hand it off to Charlie. After giving him some instruction on going (reasonably) straight back-and-forth, he actually does a great job!

I sent the above video to some friends and family and, to my surprise, I got more negative feedback than I thought I would. Some thought he was just too young to handle it, others mentioned eye protection and yet another said he should be wearing steel toed shoes.

I have to admit, I never really thought much of him mowing the lawn, especially under close supervision. Now I am wondering if I am putting him in harm's way by letting him mow.

Where do you draw the line between teaching kids how to do things and the chances they might get hurt? Would you let your kid mow the lawn at his age?

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top