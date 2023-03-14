In Search of a Forever Relationship! Meet Mack
Meet Mack. This energetic young man came in due to his owner no longer being able to care for him. He is treat motivated and is looking for a Fur~ever home.
Mack would benefit from a variety of durable chew toys, lots of exercise and a family that is willing to work with him on manners. He is a happy boy who loves to be pet and given attention.
He is said to have a history of chasing cats. so a home without feline friends may be best. it is unknown how he is around other dogs. Slow and proper introductions are always recommended when bringing a new animal into the home.
It can take weeks or months for animals to settle into their new environment so time and patience are your best tools. It is not recommended to bring a new animal into the home and immediately introduce it to resident pets. Ask a TCHS staff for tips on how to ease the transition.
Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care. DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896
The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.
Visit Animals
Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm
Friday: 12 - 8:00pm
Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm
Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm
Shelter Store Opens Earlier
