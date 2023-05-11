In Bloom – Don’t Miss These Spring Plant Sales Popping Up Now In Central Minnesota

SOME OF THE BEST PLANTS IN MINNESOTA ARE HERE

I'm not sure if you know what a 'Master Gardener' is, but I want to let you in on a little secret; If Minnesota Extension Office has a Volunteer Master Gardener Plant Sale, that's the sale you want to be at, and here, you'll be able to mark your calendar for all of the big plant sales in central Minnesota that are happening over the next few weeks. The most important piece of advice that I can give you is to arrive when the doors open; because once the plants are gone, they're gone! These plant sales usually sell out within the first hour, and I want you to be at the front of the line. The Master Gardeners are individuals who study on certain areas of gardening, whether it be plants, flowers, or both and they practice the absolute best plant care you could ask for. If you are looking for a variety of veggies, flowers, and more, you won't want to miss these sales.

SHERBURNE COUNTY PLANT SALE SATURDAY MAY 13TH

The Sherburne County Plant Sale will be happening this Saturday, May 13th at the Sherburn County Fairgrounds from 9 am to 11 am.

Sherburne County Fairgrounds

18338 Joplin Street NW

Elk River, MN

STEARNS COUNTY PLANT SALE SATURDAY MAY 20TH

The Stearns County Master Gardeners plant sale will be taking place on Saturday, May 20th, 2023 from 8:30 to 11 am, and will feature easy-care perennials, annuals, veggies, specialty tomatoes, herbs, and many more.

St. Augustine's Church

442 2nd Street SE

St. Cloud MN

MILLE LACS COUNTY PLANT SALE SATURDAY MAY 20TH

The Mille Lacs County Plant Sale will be taking place on Saturday, May 20th, 2023 from 9 am to noon, and will feature perennials, annuals, veggies, and herbs for sale.

Great Northern Depot Museum

198 -100 10th Ave South

Princeton MN

BENTON COUNTY PLANT SALE SATURDAY JUNE 3RD

The Benton County Plant Sale will be taking place on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 from 8 am to 10 am, and will feature high-quality perennials, native plants, houseplants, annuals, veggies, herbs, and many more.

Sauk Rapids Middle School Parking Lot

901 1st Street S

Sauk Rapids, MN

If you would like to find other locations for Master Gardener Plant Sales this spring throughout central Minnesota, click HERE.

