Immersive Outdoor Grinch Experience Coming To Sartell In November

The Grinch is coming to Sartell for The Waters Church's annual holiday event beginning in November. The church's version of "A Christmas Carol" is a free event that brings goers on a walk through the winter woods for a fun, family-friendly evening.

The show is set to run from November 29th through December 3rd. Although tickets usually are snatched up instantly, walk-ups are encouraged and generally are able to get in pretty quickly!

In years past, the show has begun with an introductory reading of the beginning of the Grinch, or Christmas Carol or whatever the theme is that year. The tour continues to Whoville, where guests are greeted with songs and cookies. There are both indoor and outdoor sets throughout the woods... and they are very well done and elaborate!

Soon we run into the Grinch, who is very animated and, frankly, hilarious. He interacts with the crowd and puts on quite the show with an impressive costume and makeup.

After the show, folks can warm up near a bonfire and grab dinner from a food truck. You can even meet the Grinch!

Auditions to be an actor in the show happened last week, but the church is still looking for volunteers to build sets, bake cookies, do make-up and other behind-the-scenes jobs.

More information on this event is available on The Waters' Facebook page.

Come Visit Roscoe, Minnesota with Us in Pictures

Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures