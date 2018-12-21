I Can’t Remember If I’ve Ordered All My Gifts

WHERE ARE THOSE DARN GIFTS?

So I'm not sure that everyone is covered for Christmas. I made a deal with my boys that we were going to spend time together rather than spending money on 'things.' We all agreed that we'd spend the day together at Mall of America, we'd Fly Over America, shop and then end our day enjoying a delicious holiday supper.

Well...We DID go to Mall of America....we shopped...but we never went out to eat. And now with Christmas approaching the holiday fun past us; I feel like the boys are really WANTING gifts under that tree.

SHOULD I BE WORRIED?

I figured this would happen. So I DID buy them a few things; but; some of them I didn't write down; and I'm quite sure all those gifts haven't arrived. Now I'm wondering if I ever really placed the order; or if I didn't press the ORDER button; I'm a few gifts shy.

On top of that; they STILL want stuff. I thought we really meant "no presents"...but here I am..feeling guilty that they aren't going to enjoy their Christmas.

SHOULD I DO SOMETHING MORE?

Have you done this? Do you at the last minute find something spectacular? I don't want to be that person that charges Christmas this year and pays for it next year. Anyway...I'm hoping that we all enjoy the holidays...and I'm hoping that you do as well.

Merry Christmas.