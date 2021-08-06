How You Can Make This Vacation Your Very Own: Kelly’s Vacation Last Day 5
SPILLED GRAIN BREWHOUSE
This is our last day of our vacation. After going out to eat on Thursday night at Chow in Elk River, we took Friday off to just rest and get some local shopping done. We slept in Saturday and then started our final day of vacation at Spilled Grain Brewhouse about 12:30 in the afternoon.
Spilled Grain Brewery is in Annandale has award after award for their great small batch creations. If you enjoy variety and flavor, this is a great place to visit.
FOXHOLE BREWHOUSE
At 2:30, we arrived at Foxhole Brewhouse in Wilmar. It was hard to tell where this was located as there was only a small sign high above the entrance. We stepped inside and it was huge! We had the whole place to ourselves for about 15 minutes, and then the place started filling up with people.
I love the way Foxhole Brewhouse got its name. The owners last name is Fuch, which means FOX in German. Liv and Ryan Fuch were introduced to dark beer at a local bowling alley and say they were hooked. Since their last name means Fox, and Liv calls their home their "Foxhole," the name Foxhole Brewhouse was created.
According to their website, the last time there was a brewery in Wilmar was in 1899, so they wanted to bring one back. It's quite spacious inside and they have great brews for you to try and enjoy.
We started to get hungry later in the afternoon. So we decided to head towards St. Joe, and just on a whim, we were heading into St. Joe, when Darin shouted, "Wait! Turn Here!" In a snap of your fingers we arrived at Milk and Honey Ciders in St. Joe.
MILK AND HONEY CIDERS
We were shocked that the parking lot was packed with cars from out of state. North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Washington?! Wow! This place must be great. As we got closer to the door, we realized that someone was having their wedding party on the grounds at Milk and Honey Ciders. We were wedding crashers! Accidentally, of course. This place is in the middle of beautiful nature. I tried their Tart Cherry Cider which I loved, but I'm starting to get a little hungry. Okay. Enough wedding party crashing, we better get something to eat.
KREWE RESTAURANT IN ST. JOE
At about 6:30, we arrived in St. Joe and decided to try one of our newer restaurants in the area, Krewe Restaurant. All I can say is WOW. We have this amazing restaurant this close to home? How lucky are we?
This spacious venue features the flavors of New Orleans cuisine, and boy do they ever. We started off with some delicious beverages, and Louisiana Crab Cakes. Then on to the main courses. We decided to share an order of Louisiana Red Beans & Rice, and Grandpa's Gumbo.
The food was amazing, and I can't wait to go back and try some of the other fantastic dishes they offer. Braised Lamb, Shrimp Jambalaya and Smoked Duck. Or how about some crawfish and chicken dishes? They do it right. The staff was super fun and helpful.
This is the end of our vacation, other than resting up on Sunday to head back to work Monday morning. We had seven days off that included two days of just resting, and then 5 days of fun right here at home in Minnesota.
Now its your turn. See if you can get to all of these great locations on your next staycation and send me your pictures. You can email me at Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com. Most of all, enjoy your time with someone that makes you happy.