How Would You Feel About a Sexual Predator Moving to Your St. Cloud Neighborhood?
I came home from work about 3 weeks ago and went to the mailbox to grab the mail before I went into my house. As I was looking through my mail, I pulled out a flyer that informed me that a Level 2 predatory offender, named William John Hince, who is now 65 years old, and who has completed his sentence, would be moving to my block in the month of July of 2021.
The flyer had a picture of the man, and his crime; Two counts of first -degree criminal sexual conduct. He was forceful and used threats and physical force against his victims by approaching them in public places. The report also said that he has a history of sexual contact with known adult females.
According to the report, The Saint Cloud Police Department confirmed that he has completed his sentence following his conviction and underwent sex offender treatment between 1996 and 2018.
As you can imagine, I was horrified. I just moved to my home 3 years ago, and felt that it was a safe place to live. Now knowing that this person, who obviously had no problem approaching women in public places lives in my neighborhood, I'm concerned and upset.
The flyer provided a phone number to call the St. Cloud Police Departments crime impact team at 320.345.4148 if anyone has concerns; which I do. I'm not even sure what to say at this point. All I know is I'm keeping my eyes open for this individual.
I've warned my kids about him, and made sure they read the flyer; to keep their eyes open; other than that, I'm totally angry about it. Sentence or not, he had no problem committing these crimes, and it just feels like a slap in the face. Dare someone say that it's not a crime that you should spend your life in prison? Why not? Can you actually go through treatment and not WANT to commit the crime anymore?
I've looked up statistics of those people who have been convicted of these crimes, and have gone through treatment programs. Although there are some individuals who are successful at treatment, there are many that are not. It doesn't give me a feeling of security.
I'm sure I could find that there are offenders living all around me if I looked hard enough; but it did hit me hard. It took a little bit of sunshine out of my day; to know that I always need to be on alert in my neighborhood.