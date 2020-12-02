The Experts Say...

Yesterday I had the pleasure of speaking with Katie Drewitz with the Minnesota Extension Office for Stearns and Benton counties, and we talked about how to choose the right Christmas tree for your family this holiday season.

I had no idea there were so many things to consider before you buy a tree! Katie had some great tips.

MEASURE BEFORE YOU BUY

Before you even consider what type of tree you are going to put up in your home this year, make sure you measure the space you are planning to put the tree in. That means, measuring the room size, the room height, and don't forget...will you be able to get that tree through your front door? Also, consider the circumference of the tree...Do you need a tall skinny tree? A shorter wider tree? Knowing these things about the space you plan to put the tree in before you go out to purchase your tree from a tree farm will make things much easier when you put up the tree.

KEEP YOUR TREE AWAY FROM HEAT VENTS

Although sunlight isn't really a factor for placement of your tree, keeping your freshly cut tree away from heat vents is important. The tree CAN be in a room with heat vents, but it's best if the vent isn't blowing directly on the tree as it can cause it to dry out prematurely.

DO YOU NEED TO RECUT YOUR TREE WHEN YOU GET IT HOME?

You can do a tree test. If you are cutting the tree fresh yourself from a tree farm, then you can recut the bottom when you get home so that you KNOW your tree is going to be able to drink all the water it needs to stay hydrated while it's in your home during the holiday season. If your tree has been precut, do the hydration test. Katie says, lightly grab a branch and pull down a branch. If many of the needles fall off, the tree is pretty dry, which means when you get it home, you'll have to cut off about 10-12 inches at the base before you put the tree in water to make sure it can absorb it.

CHOOSING A TREE

There are many different kinds of trees to choose from. What is most important to you? Is it the fragrance of the tree? Do you need a tree that is strong enough to hold heavy decorations?

I chatted with Katie yesterday about choosing the right tree for the holidays. Take a listen by clicking the play button below.