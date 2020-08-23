Home Runs Power Twins Past Royals

The Minnesota Twins knocked several out of the park to beat the Kansas City Royals and tie up the series 1-1 on Saturday night.

Eddie Rosario hit a three-run home run to give Minnesota the lead in the top of the first inning. In the fourth inning, Miguel Sano built on that lead with a solo home run. The Royals got on the board in the fifth, scoring two runs to close the gap to 4-2. In the top of the seventh, the Twins were able to load the bases and score three more runs on a Marwin Gonzalez walk and Sano single to win it 7-2.

Randy Dobnak allowed only five hits and two runs in five innings. Tyler Duffy, Tyler Clippard, and Danny Coulombe combined for six shutouts and two hits in the final four innings.

The Twins improve to 18-10. Both teams will be looking for the big win on Sunday to close out the series. Pre-game starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.