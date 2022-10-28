HOLLY'S LAKESIDE BAR AND GRILL GRAND OPENING THIS WEEKEND

GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION

The Grand Opening of Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill is happening this weekend, and they will be featuring New York Celebrity Chef, NINJA.

Saturday evening, beginning at 10:30 PM, there will be a Halloween party that everyone is invited to attend as well.

HALLOWEEN PARTY SATURDAY NIGHT

If you have a little too much fun at the Halloween Party Saturday night, or if the nightlife really isn't your style, you can stop by for brunch on Sunday from Noon to 5 pm. New York Chef NINJA will be there.

I'm so excited to try Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill. I've been to this fantastic location before, but it was a long time ago, and the food was quite different.

Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill is located on Pleasant Lake, at 25958 Lake Road, St. Cloud, MN 56301.

REVIEWS AND RATINGS

The dishes look amazing, and I can't wait to try them. The overall review rating is around 3.4 and the most current reviews are fantastic.

Aaron Perry on Google Reviews gave the restaurant a 5-star rating and said that the new menu was great. The Chicken Pumpkin Soup was cool.

Luke Ludwig gave the restaurant a 5-star review and said- Great food with a Caribbean twist. Good Modern Atmosphere. Go see Jovani for a tasty drink at the bar.

There were other comments that were not quite as amazing, saying the food was not defined, and the menu was limited. Others said their food was very cold when served.

Most of the reviews said that they really want Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill to succeed, so they are hoping they will define their image and really hone in on what they want to create. I'm encouraging people to check them out during their Grand Opening this weekend and find out what they've been working on.

