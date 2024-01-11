High School Sports Schedule Thursday January 11

Boys Basketball:

Brainerd at ROCORI

Willmar at Tech

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls

Alexandria at Apollo

St. John's Prep at Upsala

Dassel-Cokato at Annandale

Kimball at Maple Lake

Royalton at Holdingford

Braham at Milaca

Sauk Centre at Morris Area

Redwood Valley at Paynesville

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Waconia

Holdingford at Royalton

Paynesville at Kimball

Maple Lake at Eden Valley-Watkins

Dassel-Cokato at Annandale

Minnewaska at Melrose

Barnesville at Sauk Centre

Braham at Milaca

BBE at ACGC

Get our free mobile app

Boys Hockey:

Hermantown at Cathedral

Fergus Falls at St. Cloud Crush

Litchfield at River Lakes

Girls Hockey:

Willmar at Sartell-Sauk Rapids

ROCORI at Buffalo

St. Cloud Crush at Fergus Falls