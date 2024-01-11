High School Sports Schedule Thursday January 11
Boys Basketball:
Brainerd at ROCORI
Willmar at Tech
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls
Alexandria at Apollo
St. John's Prep at Upsala
Dassel-Cokato at Annandale
Kimball at Maple Lake
Royalton at Holdingford
Braham at Milaca
Sauk Centre at Morris Area
Redwood Valley at Paynesville
Girls Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Waconia
Holdingford at Royalton
Paynesville at Kimball
Maple Lake at Eden Valley-Watkins
Dassel-Cokato at Annandale
Minnewaska at Melrose
Barnesville at Sauk Centre
Braham at Milaca
BBE at ACGC
Boys Hockey:
Hermantown at Cathedral
Fergus Falls at St. Cloud Crush
Litchfield at River Lakes
Girls Hockey:
Willmar at Sartell-Sauk Rapids
ROCORI at Buffalo
St. Cloud Crush at Fergus Falls