High School Sports Schedule Thursday February 1

photo - Andrew Ritter

Boys Hockey:
Detroit Lakes at Cathedral
St. Cloud at Bemidji
Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice
River Lakes at Wahpeton-Breckenridge
Becker-Big Lake at Prairie Center

Girls Hockey:
Willmar at St. Cloud
River Lakes at Sartell-Sauk Rapids

Boys Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Fergus Falls
Tech at Bemidji
Royalton at Kimball
Maple Lake at Holdingford
Big Lake at Princeton
Paynesville at BBE
Eden Valley-Watkins at ACGC

Girls Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at St. Cloud
Fergus Falls at Sartell-St. Stephen
Cathedral at Mora
Foley at Albany
Pierz at Milaca
Melrose at BOLD
Princeton at Big Lake

 

