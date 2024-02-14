High School Sports Results; Big Accomplishment For Cathedral
Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Buffalo 0
(Brayden Klande and Baylor Stebbins scored a goal and Noah Hacker earned the shutout in net. Sartell will host Gentry Academy Friday)
Elk River-Zimmerman 2, St. Cloud Crush 1
Cathedral 3, Little Falls 2
(Cathedral clinches the Granite Ridge Conference Title. Griffin Sturm, Landon Swenson, and Philip O’Neal scored for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 19-4-1 and closes out the regular season with a big game at Monticello tomorrow evening. Section seeding is Friday morning.)
Girls Basketball:
Alexandria 78, St. Cloud Crush 31
Willmar 48, Sartell-St. Stephen 39
Brainerd 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 38
Fergus Falls 46, ROCORI 42
Albany 60, Pequot Lakes 47
Paynesville 53, Kimball 49
Monticello 67, Big Lake 44
Becker 73, Princeton 47
Minnewaska 71, Melrose 31
Annandale 77, Litchfield 30
BBE 54, ACGC 47
Holdingford 51, Royalton 42
Eden Valley-Watkins 42, Maple Lake 23
Boys Basketball:
Brainerd 92, Sauk Rapids-Rice 84
(Brainerd led by 3 at halftime. Sauk Rapids won the first meeting of the season in Brainerd in December. Sauk Rapids is 13-7).
Alexandria 77, Tech 54
Fergus Falls 75, ROCORI 62
Sartell-St. Stephen 64, Willmar 58
Foley 60, Cathedral 49
(Brody Schneider had eight points for the Crusaders. Cathedral is at Osakis tomorrow night.)
Albany 69, Pierz 38
(Sam Hondl led the Huskies with 15 points and Zeke Austin added 13 points for Albany)
Becker 92, Princeton 81
Eden Valley-Watkins 65, Morris Area 62
Annandale 90, Litchfield 48
Melrose 74, Benson 49
Kimball 57, Royalton 44
Pequot Lakes 73, Milaca 44
Mora 81, Little Falls 60
Maple Lake 68, North Lakes 56