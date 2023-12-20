High School Sports Results Tuesday December 19

Boys Hockey:

Cathedral 8, Orono 5

(Andrew Dwinnell had four goals. John Hirschfeld had added two goals and Jaeger Wood and Joey Gillespie each had a goal for the Crusaders. Blake Kayser earned the win in goal in his first varsity start. Cathedral is 7-1-1 on the season.)

River Lakes 6, Fergus Falls 1

Pine City 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

(Jonah Thell and Teegan Dodge each scored a goal for the Storm).

Girls Hockey:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3, Buffalo 1

Fergus Falls 5, St. Cloud Crush 4 (overtime)

(Lauren Juncewski scored 2 goals and Maggie O'Hara added 2 assists for the Crush. Kylie Smith and Teagan Ruprech each had a goal for St. Cloud.)

Boys Basketball:

Tech 71, St. Paul Johnson 64

Fergus Falls 79, ROCORI 68

Sauk Rapids-Rice 83, Brainerd 80

Sartell-St. Stephen 65, Willmar 60

Coon Rapids 94, Apollo 84

Becker 93, North Branch 87

Foley 67, Pine City 24

Sauk Centre 68, Kimball 31

Little Falls 61, Royalton 51

Annandale 91, Milaca 42

Paynesville 75, Dassel-Cokato 65

Hutchinson 68, Litchfield 37

North Lakes 67, St. John's Prep 48

Melrose 71, West Central 70

Big Lake 82, Princeton 59

Girls Basketball:

Alexandria 92, St. Cloud Crush 36

Willmar 61, Sartell-St. Stephen 49

Sauk Rapids-Rice 60, Brainerd 51

(Sienna Petermeier led the Storm with 13 points and Courtney Paulson added 12 points)

Cathedral 49, Mora 34

(St Cloud Cathedral moves to 4-2 on the season 2-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference. Ellie Voth led Cathedral with 16 points and 9 rebounds. Ella Voit added 15 and McKenna Buckentine chipped in 11. Cathedral hosts their annual Christmas Tournament 12/27-12/29. Litchfield, Melrose and Concordia Academy will participate in the round robin tournament.)

Becker 66, North Branch 49

Albany 72, Providence Academy 70

St. John's Prep 57, North Lakes 20

Paynesville 47, Minnewaska 45

Milaca 57, Pierz 38

Sauk Centre 59, Kimball 43

Holdingford 78, Foley 55

Mayer Lutheran 49, Eden Valley-Watkins 36