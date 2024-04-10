High School Sports Results Tuesday April 9

Baseball:

Albany 9, Cathedral 4

(Owen Sunderman threw 5 innings with 1 earned run and 3 strikeouts to get the win for Albany. Bennett Hylla went 1-1 with 3 walks, 1 RBI and 4 runs scored, Elliott Burnett went 2-3 with 2 RBI and Keenan Dingmann went 2-5 with 1 RBI for Albany. For Cathedral Tanner Staller drove in two runs with a double to deep center field and John Brew scored twice for the Crusaders. Cathedral hosts Milaca tomorrow.)

St. Cloud Crush 5, Willmar 4

(Jaxon Kenning went 2-3 with 3 RBI for the Crush. Kadyn Mork added 3 hits and threw 5 1/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and 2 runs allowed. Max Kiffmeyer, Parker Schulz and Ben Schmitt each added 2 hits for St. Cloud. The Crush outhit Willmar 13-8)

ROCORI 15, Alexandria 3

Brainerd 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Foley 14, Pequot Lakes 3

Little Falls 4, Pierz 3

Melrose 14, Benson 1

Sauk Centre 10, West Central 0

Annandale 9, Dassel-Cokato 6

Eden Valley-Watkins 11, Osakis 1

Becker 3, St. Francis 2

Holdingford 9, Upsala-Swanville 6

Mora 10, Milaca 2

Softball:

Fergus Falls 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5

(Riley Turck went 2-4 with a run and 1 RBI and Vivian Kuselik went 2-4 for Sauk Rapids)

Brainerd 9, St. Cloud Crush 0

Cathedral 13, Milaca 2 (6 innings)

(Ella Voit pitched all 6 innings with 10 strikeouts. Tayla Vought led the offense going 3-4 with 3 RBI’s and 3 doubles. McKenna Buckentine also had 3 hits. CJ Jerzak, Liz Bell and Kyah Koenig each had 2 hits and Bayley Schneider was 1-1 driving in 2 runs. Cathedral is at home vs Mora on Thursday at 5:00pm.)

Foley 9, Little Falls 2

(Josi Pozorski pitched a complete game with 7 strikeouts.

Offensively we came out quick and scored 5 in the first. Claudia Chmielewski went 4-5 with a double.)

Melrose 12, Paynesville 2

Osakis 18, Royalton 8

Boys Tennis:

Foley 6, Mora 1

Singles:

No. 1 - Joe Sampson, MORA SECONDARY def. Aaron VanderWeyst, Foley, 4-6 , 6-4 , 10-6 ;

No. 2 - Gavin Gross, Foley def. Chase Axtell, MORA SECONDARY, 6-0 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 - Weston Harris, Foley def. Graham Balmer, MORA SECONDARY, 7-5 , 6-3 , -;

No. 4 - Colton Stangler , Foley def. Will Sand, MORA SECONDARY, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Landon Harris, Foley - Jack Erkens, Foley def. Ledgyn Nelson, MORA SECONDARY - Sam Olson, MORA SECONDARY, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Jack Worm , Foley - Lane Stangler, Foley def. Ole Bakke, MORA SECONDARY - Isaac Holland, MORA SECONDARY, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 - Mason Weikert, Foley - Joel David, Foley def. Liam Connolly, MORA SECONDARY - Connor Sjodin, MORA SECONDARY, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;



Girls Golf:

Albany finished 2nd and Cathedral finished 5th in the 9-hole Granite Ridge Conference meet in Foley. Averie Andvik led the Crusaders with a 51. Katie Pfeiffer carded a 52 and Cammy Sand and Ella Gebhardt each shot 53 for Cathedral.

Sartell-St. Stephen took 2nd out of 12 teams with a team score of 379 on a challenging and wet course in Willmar (Eagle Creek GC) at the Cardinal Invite. Sartell had two golfers finish in the top 10, Gwen Latunski with a 85 and Shayla Nordlund with a 86.

Boys and Girls Track and Field:

Albany Invite

Women - Team Rankings - 20 Events Scored

1) Foley 81

2) Albany 62

3) St. Cloud Cathedral 58

4) Milaca 53

5) St. Cloud Apollo 13

6) St. Cloud Christian 6

Men - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored

1) Milaca 73.5

2) St. Cloud Apollo 63

3) Foley 54.5

4) St. Cloud Cathedral 43

5) Albany 33

6) St. Cloud Christian 5