High School Sports Results Tuesday April 9
Baseball:
Albany 9, Cathedral 4
(Owen Sunderman threw 5 innings with 1 earned run and 3 strikeouts to get the win for Albany. Bennett Hylla went 1-1 with 3 walks, 1 RBI and 4 runs scored, Elliott Burnett went 2-3 with 2 RBI and Keenan Dingmann went 2-5 with 1 RBI for Albany. For Cathedral Tanner Staller drove in two runs with a double to deep center field and John Brew scored twice for the Crusaders. Cathedral hosts Milaca tomorrow.)
St. Cloud Crush 5, Willmar 4
(Jaxon Kenning went 2-3 with 3 RBI for the Crush. Kadyn Mork added 3 hits and threw 5 1/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and 2 runs allowed. Max Kiffmeyer, Parker Schulz and Ben Schmitt each added 2 hits for St. Cloud. The Crush outhit Willmar 13-8)
ROCORI 15, Alexandria 3
Brainerd 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Foley 14, Pequot Lakes 3
Little Falls 4, Pierz 3
Melrose 14, Benson 1
Sauk Centre 10, West Central 0
Annandale 9, Dassel-Cokato 6
Eden Valley-Watkins 11, Osakis 1
Becker 3, St. Francis 2
Holdingford 9, Upsala-Swanville 6
Mora 10, Milaca 2
Softball:
Fergus Falls 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5
(Riley Turck went 2-4 with a run and 1 RBI and Vivian Kuselik went 2-4 for Sauk Rapids)
Brainerd 9, St. Cloud Crush 0
Cathedral 13, Milaca 2 (6 innings)
(Ella Voit pitched all 6 innings with 10 strikeouts. Tayla Vought led the offense going 3-4 with 3 RBI’s and 3 doubles. McKenna Buckentine also had 3 hits. CJ Jerzak, Liz Bell and Kyah Koenig each had 2 hits and Bayley Schneider was 1-1 driving in 2 runs. Cathedral is at home vs Mora on Thursday at 5:00pm.)
Foley 9, Little Falls 2
(Josi Pozorski pitched a complete game with 7 strikeouts.
Offensively we came out quick and scored 5 in the first. Claudia Chmielewski went 4-5 with a double.)
Melrose 12, Paynesville 2
Osakis 18, Royalton 8
Boys Tennis:
Foley 6, Mora 1
Singles:
No. 1 - Joe Sampson, MORA SECONDARY def. Aaron VanderWeyst, Foley, 4-6 , 6-4 , 10-6 ;
No. 2 - Gavin Gross, Foley def. Chase Axtell, MORA SECONDARY, 6-0 , 6-3 , -;
No. 3 - Weston Harris, Foley def. Graham Balmer, MORA SECONDARY, 7-5 , 6-3 , -;
No. 4 - Colton Stangler , Foley def. Will Sand, MORA SECONDARY, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 - Landon Harris, Foley - Jack Erkens, Foley def. Ledgyn Nelson, MORA SECONDARY - Sam Olson, MORA SECONDARY, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Jack Worm , Foley - Lane Stangler, Foley def. Ole Bakke, MORA SECONDARY - Isaac Holland, MORA SECONDARY, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 3 - Mason Weikert, Foley - Joel David, Foley def. Liam Connolly, MORA SECONDARY - Connor Sjodin, MORA SECONDARY, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
Girls Golf:
Albany finished 2nd and Cathedral finished 5th in the 9-hole Granite Ridge Conference meet in Foley. Averie Andvik led the Crusaders with a 51. Katie Pfeiffer carded a 52 and Cammy Sand and Ella Gebhardt each shot 53 for Cathedral.
Sartell-St. Stephen took 2nd out of 12 teams with a team score of 379 on a challenging and wet course in Willmar (Eagle Creek GC) at the Cardinal Invite. Sartell had two golfers finish in the top 10, Gwen Latunski with a 85 and Shayla Nordlund with a 86.
Boys and Girls Track and Field:
Albany Invite
Women - Team Rankings - 20 Events Scored
1) Foley 81
2) Albany 62
3) St. Cloud Cathedral 58
4) Milaca 53
5) St. Cloud Apollo 13
6) St. Cloud Christian 6
Men - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored
1) Milaca 73.5
2) St. Cloud Apollo 63
3) Foley 54.5
4) St. Cloud Cathedral 43
5) Albany 33
6) St. Cloud Christian 5