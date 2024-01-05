High School Sports Results Thursday January 4th

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

(Baylor Stebbins scored a hat trick for Sartell. The Sabres also got goals from Devin Jacobs, Caden Vos, Zach Swanson and Caden Ostman. Sartell is 10-2-1 and will host St. Cloud Tuesday)

St. Cloud Crush 6, Alexandria 1

Girls Hockey:

St. Cloud 3, Alexandria 2 (overtime)

(Senior Captain Jenna Amundson got the game winner with 2:28 left in the game with an assist from Junior Molly Burkstrand. Burkstrand scored 2 goals in the 3rd period to tie the game up. Senior goaltender Abby Stevens with 34 saves in the win. The Crush will host #3 Warroad tonight at 7:30)

Fergus Falls 2, River Lakes 0

Get our free mobile app

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 66, Dassel-Cokato 57

(Courtney Paulson led the Storm with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals).

Fergus Falls 65, St. Cloud Crush 54

Alexandria 56, Sartell-St. Stephen 37

Willmar 52, ROCORI 48

(Morgan Stang led ROCORI with 11 points, Jess Boos and Sophia Hennen added 10 points and Lily Humbert had 9 points for the Spartans).

Pequot Lakes 74, Cathedral 31

(Pequot Lakes posted 4 players in double figures. Cathedral was led by Senior Ella Voit with 16 points. Cathedral plays at Sauk Rapids-Rice Saturday at 2 p.m.)

Foley 55, Pierz 51

Albany 83, Mora 23

Little Falls 51, Milaca 50

Big Lake 55, Zimmerman 47

Boys Basketball:

Monticello 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 72

Annandale 64, Albany 43

(Zeke Austin led Albany with 15 points)

Eden Valley-Watkins 58, Royalton 35

Paynesville 65, Holdingford 40

BBE 77, Kimball 56

Osakis 70, Melrose 57

Alpine Skiing:

The St. Cloud Crush finished 3rd in Girls and 3rd in Boys in the meet at Powder Ridge. Griffin Steil was 5th overall for the boys.

Boys Swimming/Diving:

The Cathedral/St. John's Prep Boys Swim and Dive team lost at Brainerd 111-64. Joey Krueger was 2nd in the 500 free and on the 200 medley relay that finished 2nd.

Friday's Schedule:

Girls Hockey:

Warroad at St. Cloud Crush, 7:30

Boys Basketball:

Tech at Apollo

Sartell-St. Stephen at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Little Falls at Cathedral

Paynesville at KMS

Montevideo at Melrose

St. John's Prep at Mille Lacs

Princeton at Monticello

Pequot Lakes at Albany

Upsala at BBE

Foley at Milaca

Pierz at Mora

BOLD at Sauk Centre

Girls Basketball:

ROCORI at Detroit Lakes

St. John's Prep at International School of MN

Holdingford at ACGC

BBE at Eden Valley-Watkins

Kimball at Maple Lake

Paynesville at Royalton

Monticello at Princeton

BOLD at Sauk Centre