High School Sports Results Thursday January 4th
Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
(Baylor Stebbins scored a hat trick for Sartell. The Sabres also got goals from Devin Jacobs, Caden Vos, Zach Swanson and Caden Ostman. Sartell is 10-2-1 and will host St. Cloud Tuesday)
St. Cloud Crush 6, Alexandria 1
Girls Hockey:
St. Cloud 3, Alexandria 2 (overtime)
(Senior Captain Jenna Amundson got the game winner with 2:28 left in the game with an assist from Junior Molly Burkstrand. Burkstrand scored 2 goals in the 3rd period to tie the game up. Senior goaltender Abby Stevens with 34 saves in the win. The Crush will host #3 Warroad tonight at 7:30)
Fergus Falls 2, River Lakes 0
Girls Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 66, Dassel-Cokato 57
(Courtney Paulson led the Storm with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals).
Fergus Falls 65, St. Cloud Crush 54
Alexandria 56, Sartell-St. Stephen 37
Willmar 52, ROCORI 48
(Morgan Stang led ROCORI with 11 points, Jess Boos and Sophia Hennen added 10 points and Lily Humbert had 9 points for the Spartans).
Pequot Lakes 74, Cathedral 31
(Pequot Lakes posted 4 players in double figures. Cathedral was led by Senior Ella Voit with 16 points. Cathedral plays at Sauk Rapids-Rice Saturday at 2 p.m.)
Foley 55, Pierz 51
Albany 83, Mora 23
Little Falls 51, Milaca 50
Big Lake 55, Zimmerman 47
Boys Basketball:
Monticello 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 72
Annandale 64, Albany 43
(Zeke Austin led Albany with 15 points)
Eden Valley-Watkins 58, Royalton 35
Paynesville 65, Holdingford 40
BBE 77, Kimball 56
Osakis 70, Melrose 57
Alpine Skiing:
The St. Cloud Crush finished 3rd in Girls and 3rd in Boys in the meet at Powder Ridge. Griffin Steil was 5th overall for the boys.
Boys Swimming/Diving:
The Cathedral/St. John's Prep Boys Swim and Dive team lost at Brainerd 111-64. Joey Krueger was 2nd in the 500 free and on the 200 medley relay that finished 2nd.
Friday's Schedule:
Girls Hockey:
Warroad at St. Cloud Crush, 7:30
Boys Basketball:
Tech at Apollo
Sartell-St. Stephen at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Little Falls at Cathedral
Paynesville at KMS
Montevideo at Melrose
St. John's Prep at Mille Lacs
Princeton at Monticello
Pequot Lakes at Albany
Upsala at BBE
Foley at Milaca
Pierz at Mora
BOLD at Sauk Centre
Girls Basketball:
ROCORI at Detroit Lakes
St. John's Prep at International School of MN
Holdingford at ACGC
BBE at Eden Valley-Watkins
Kimball at Maple Lake
Paynesville at Royalton
Monticello at Princeton
BOLD at Sauk Centre