High School Sports Results Thursday January 25

Boys Hockey:

St. Cloud 4, River Lakes 2

Princeton 7, Becker-Big Lake 1

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 87, ROCORI 62

Apollo 61, Sartell-St. Stephen 59

Cathedral 70, Pierz 55

(Zach Stolzenberg led the scoring with 24 points. Jacob Oliver had 11 points and Jack Stang and Hank Sand each added nine points. The Crusaders are 6-9 overall and play at Mora on Tuesday.)

Brainerd 79, Tech 77

Albany 81, Milaca 27

(Elliot Burnett led Albany with 13 points and Andrew Olson added 12 points for the Huskies)

Little Falls 63, Foley 47

BBE 65, Royalton 61

Chisago Lakes 86, Becker 77

St. John's Prep 67, Laporte 44

Eden Valley-Watkins 85, Holdingford 54

Morris Area 80, Sauk Centre 61

Litchfield 58, Minnewaska 50

Girls Basketball:

Alexandria 89, Sauk Rapids-Rice 23

Becker 61, Chisago Lakes 23

Royalton 60, Kimball 47

Holdingford 72, Maple Lake 43

Paynesville 60, West Central 54

Staples-Motley 63, Melrose 51

Milaca 70, Annandale 61

Minnewaska 71, Litchfield 36

New London-Spicer 68, Watertown-Mayer 31

Wrestling:

Willmar 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 12

Hutchinson 54, St. Cloud 15

(St. Cloud's Jack Hamak pinned his opponent at 121 pounds.)



Boys Swimming/Diving:

Alexandria 104, Cathedral-Tech-ROCORI-Becker 81

(Joey Krueger finished 2nd in the 100 fly and 3rd in the 200 I.M and was part of the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays. Dom Kremer was 3rd in the 500 free and was part of the 2nd place 200 free relay.)