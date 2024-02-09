High School Sports Results Thursday February 8
Boys Basketball:
Tech 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 64
Brainerd 81, Apollo 60
Fergus Falls 64, Sartell-St. Stephen 57
Cathedral 76, Little Falls 55
(There were four Crusaders in double-figures – Jacob Oliver led with 16 points, Zach Stolzenberg added 14 points, Micah Nwachukwu netted 12 points and Jack Stang chipped in 10)
Albany 82, Pequot Lakes 67
(Zeke Austin led the Huskies with 29 points and Sam Hondl added 23 points)
Mora 62, Pierz 58
Paynesville 85, Royalton 49
Sauk Centre 75, Benson 41
Melrose 54, Litchfield 41
Foley 66, Milaca 52
Kimball 64, LPGE 52
Girls Basketball:
Cathedral 54, Melrose 49
(Kiera Alexander led the Crusaders with 10 points. Ella Voit left the game in the first half, after a blow to the head that required stitches and took her out of the game for the night. Cathedral kept the lead for the remainder of the game and held off a late surge by Melrose. Cathedral hosts Pierz on senior night tonight).
Waconia 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 58
Albany 77, Milaca 38
(Alyssa Sand led Albany with 22 points and Tatum Findley added 15 points)
Paynesville 48, Royalton 41
Kimball 65, Maple Lake 34
Holdingford 71, ACGC 22
BBE 69, Eden Valley-Watkins 56
Boys Hockey:
Cloquet-Esko-Carleton 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2
Alexandria 5, St. Cloud 4
River Lakes 2, Fergus Falls 1
Becker-Big Lake 8, Northern Edge 2
Detroit Lakes 3, Little Falls 2
Wrestling:
Cathedral-Tech-Apollo 40, Monticello 33
(Jack Hamak won his match by technical fall at 121 pounds.)
Mahtomedi 45, Sauk Rapids-Rice 27
Friday's Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls
Boys Basketball:
Tech at Maple Grove
Monticello at ROCORI
Kimball at Eden Valley-Watkins
BBE at Holdingford
New London-Spicer at Annandale
Royalton at Maple Lake
Pierz at Hinckley-Finlayson
Foley at Sauk Centre
Upsala at St. John's Prep
Zimmerman at Becker
St. Francis at Big Lake
Glencoe-Silver Lake at Litchfield
Girls Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Alexandria
St. Cloud at Fergus Falls
Pierz at Cathedral
Foley at Little Falls
ROCORI at Willmar
Blake at Maple Lake
Zimmerman at Becker
St. Francis at Big Lake
Glencoe-Silver Lake at Litchfield
New London-Spicer at Annandale