High School Sports Results Thursday February 1

Girls Hockey:

Willmar 3, St. Cloud 2

(Lauren Juncewski scored both St. Cloud goals. St. Cloud closes the regular season with a 7-17-1 record)

River Lakes 6, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2

Boys Hockey:

Cathedral 4, Detroit Lakes 0

(Joey Gillespie, Jaeger Wood, Thomas Rosenkrans, and John Hirschfeld all scored for Cathedral. Andrew Dwinnell’s 3rd period assist put him at 100 career points. The Crusaders are 17-4-1 and host Totino Grace on Tuesday.)

Alexandria 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Bemidji 3, St. Cloud 2

River Lakes 8, Wahpeton-Breckenridge 0

Becker-Big Lake 6, Prairie Center 3

Get our free mobile app

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 59, St. Cloud Crush 58

Cathedral 69, Mora 26

(Ella Voit led the Crusaders with 18 points and 6 steals and Katie Pfeiffer added 10 points for Cathedral. Cathedral is 13-7 on the season)

Sartell-St. Stephen 74, Fergus Falls 54

Albany 80, Foley 38

Pierz 56, Milaca 53

BOLD 51, Melrose 28

Princeton 61, Big Lake 54

Boys Swimming/Diving:

Apollo 102, Cathedral-Tech-ROCORI-Becker 81

(Joey Krueger was part of the winning 200 free relay and 2nd place 400 free relay. TCRB competes in the Central Lakes Conference Championships next Saturday.)