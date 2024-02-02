High School Sports Results Thursday February 1

High School Sports Results Thursday February 1

Think Stock

Girls Hockey:

Willmar 3, St. Cloud 2
(Lauren Juncewski scored both St. Cloud goals.  St. Cloud closes the regular season with a 7-17-1 record)
River Lakes 6, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2

Boys Hockey:

Cathedral 4, Detroit Lakes 0
(Joey Gillespie, Jaeger Wood, Thomas Rosenkrans, and John Hirschfeld all scored for Cathedral. Andrew Dwinnell’s 3rd period assist put him at 100 career points. The Crusaders are 17-4-1 and host Totino Grace on Tuesday.)
Alexandria 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Bemidji 3, St. Cloud 2
River Lakes 8, Wahpeton-Breckenridge 0
Becker-Big Lake 6, Prairie Center 3

Get our free mobile app

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 59, St. Cloud Crush 58
Cathedral 69, Mora 26
(Ella Voit led the Crusaders with 18 points and 6 steals and Katie Pfeiffer added 10 points for Cathedral.  Cathedral is 13-7 on the season)
Sartell-St. Stephen 74, Fergus Falls 54
Albany 80, Foley 38
Pierz 56, Milaca 53
BOLD 51, Melrose 28
Princeton 61, Big Lake 54

Boys Swimming/Diving:

Apollo 102, Cathedral-Tech-ROCORI-Becker 81
(Joey Krueger was part of the winning 200 free relay and 2nd place 400 free relay. TCRB competes in the Central Lakes Conference Championships next Saturday.)

 

Come Visit St. Augusta, Minnesota in Pictures

Filed Under: High School Sports
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, high school sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON